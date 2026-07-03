Nike Mars Yard 2.0

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Nike Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

Nike Covered Up a Reference to Slave Work on Tom Sachs Sneaker Box in 2017

The box for the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 sneaker from 2017 originally had a quote from the sculptor Brancusi about working 'like a slave.'

Brendan Dunne1220 days ago

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