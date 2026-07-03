Nike KD 6

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'Illusion' Nike KD 6 retro
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The 'Illusion' Nike KD 6 Retro Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Illusion' KD 6 retro.

Victor Deng136 days ago
'Aunt Pearl' KD 6
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'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 6 Is Coming Back This Year

Here's what to know about the 'Aunt Pearl' KD 6 retro.

Victor Deng190 days ago
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WNBA Player Honors Victims of Police Shootings on Sneakers

New York Liberty's Brittany Boyd with a nod to Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

Brendan Dunne3656 days ago
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You Can't Have This Nike KD 6 Elite

Before the "Global Games" there was this all-red Nike KD 6 Elite.

Brendan Dunne4278 days ago
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Here's the KD 6 That Kevin Durant May Have Worn During the Finals

Had the Oklahoma City Thunder made the Finals, KD may have worn this special make-up.

Brandon Richard4409 days ago
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fragment design x Nike KD VI Elite Premium - Two Colorways

In true quickstrike fashion, Nike has just released two colorways of the fragment design x Nike KD VI Elite Premium.

Sole Collector4410 days ago
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Nike KD 6 GS - White/Black-Gold-Orange

The Nike KD 6 run is just about over, but before we transition to the 7, an all-new GS colorway of the 6 has surfaced overseas.

Brandon Richard4418 days ago
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What The Nike KD 6 Releasing This Weekend

The Nike ‘What The’ KD 6 celebrates this past seasons signature model by melding 35 graphics from all of the colorways.

Brandon Richard4421 days ago
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Release Update: Nike KD 6 'What The'

While we await launch info for the 'What The' Nike LeBron 11, a new date for the KD 6 appears to be set in stone.

Brandon Richard4424 days ago
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Nike KD 6 'Night Vision' Available at Eastbay

Sleek new colorway of Kevin Durant's latest shoe inspired by night vision.

Sole Collector4433 days ago
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Night Vision Nike KD 6 Release Nearing

Inspired by night vision, the latest colorway of the Nike KD 6 is set to hit retail this Saturday.

Brandon Richard4439 days ago
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An Official Look at the 'Night Vision' Nike KD 6

The early word on this colorway of the KD 6 was that it was Brazil-inspired, but Nike clears things up with official information.

Brandon Richard4442 days ago
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Nike KD 6 'Brazil' in Detail

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Brandon Richard4446 days ago
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Nike KD VI - Brazil

A never before seen KD VI colorway that's reminscent of the upcoming Brazil-inspired Air Jordan 6 Retro hits the web.

Sole Collector4462 days ago

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