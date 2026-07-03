Nike Air Yeezy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sneakers

Nike Air Yeezy 'Grammy' Sample Sells for Loss of $1.6 Million

After setting a record for most expensive sneakers ever sold in 2021.

Victor Deng1037 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Donda' Sample
Sneakers

These Rare Kanye West Sneakers Are Being Sold for $3.5 Million

Kanye West's rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Grammy” prototype and Air Jordan 6 “Donda” sample are available for sale via Christie's Department X department.

Victor Deng1389 days ago
Kanye West Sneakers Ranked
Sneakers

Ranking Kanye West's Sneakers, Worst to Best

All the best Kanye West shoes and Yeezy sneakers ranked from worst to best, including the Louis Vuitton Dons, Yeezy Boost 700 V2, Foam RNNR, Knit Rnr, and more.

Mike DeStefano1437 days ago
Complex April/May 2009 Nike Air Yeezy
Sneakers

It's Finally Time to Meet the Air Yeezy.

An interview with Kanye West and Nike's creative director of special projects Mark Smith about the design process behind the Nike Air Yeezy.

Complex1467 days ago
Advertisement
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 127: Ibn Jasper

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts are joined by Ibn Jasper.

Complex1491 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy Sample
Sneakers

Here's How You Can Own a Piece of This Nike Air Yeezy Sample

Rares will officially launch the IPO for its ultra-rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 sample at 2021 ComplexCon in November 2021. Find the official details here.

Victor Deng1718 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy Sample
Sneakers

These Nike Air Yeezys Sold for $1.8 Million. What Happens Next?

Sneaker investing platform Rares wants to turn the extremely coveted pair worn by Kanye West into a financial asset and let you buy shares of the shoes.

Brendan Dunne1900 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy Sample
Sneakers

Nike Air Yeezys Sell for $1.8 Million, Setting New Record

The ultra-rare pair of Nike Air Yeezys worn by Kanye West just became the most expensive sneakers ever sold. But who acquired the grail shoes?

Victor Deng1908 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy's Sample Front
Sneakers

Kanye West's 'Grammy' Nike Air Yeezy 1 Sample Is Up for Sale

Kanye West's original Nike Air Yeezy 1 sample that he debuted in the 2008 Grammy Awards is up for sale. Click here to learn more about the listing.

Victor Deng1921 days ago
Advertisement
Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October"
Sneakers

'Red October' Nike Air Yeezy 2s Releasing on Goat

Yes, you can get the 'Red October' Nike Air Yeezy 2 for retail. As part of its Black Friday promotion, app Goat is restocking the shoes tonight.

Brendan Dunne2060 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Black/Solar"
Sneakers

Why a Nike Air Yeezy Retro Is a Bad Idea

A Nike Air Yeezy retro? Kanye West gave Nike his approval to retro his Air Yeezy 1 and Air Yeezy 2 sneakers, but here's why it's a bad idea.

Brendan Dunne2276 days ago
Nike Air Yeezy 2
Sneakers

Kanye West Says Nike Can Retro the Air Yeezys

In a new interview with GQ, Kanye West says Nike can retro his Air Yeezy sneakers. Read more from the interview with the Yeezy founder here.

Riley Jones2284 days ago
Best NBA Tunnel Sneakers Week 12
Sneakers

Best Sneakers in the NBA Tunnel This Week: Off-White x Air Jordan V, Don C x Nike & More

From the Off-White x Air Jordan V to Don C x Nike Air Force 1, here are some of the best sneakers worn in the NBA tunnels this week.

Mike DeStefano2347 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App