Nike Air Mag

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Sotheby's x Stadium Goods 'Ultimate Sneaker Collection'
Sneakers

Someone Spent $850,000 on Sotheby's and Stadium Goods' Sneaker Collection

Stadium Goods and Sotheby's 'Ultimate Sneaker Collection' has sold to Canadian entrepreneur and investor Miles Nadal for $850,000.

Mike DeStefano2556 days ago
The Game Shows Off His Bulletproof Sneaker Collection On Complex Closets | Sneaker Closets
Sneakers

The Game Stores His Nike Air Mags Behind Bulletproof Glass

West Coast rapper The Game is the latest guest to show off his sneaker collection on the Complex original series, 'Complex Closets,' hosted by Joe La Puma.

Mike DeStefano2621 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2016

Space Jams, Yeezys, and Nike Mags. The year in sneakers everything that we ever wanted.

Matt Welty3494 days ago
adidas NMD "Pitch Black" 6
Sneakers

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2016

You'll need serious money to get these sneakers. http://www.complex.com/sneakers/most-expensive-sneakers-2017/

Matt Welty3495 days ago
Jaden Smith Nike Air Mags
Sneakers

Watch Jaden Smith Trash Some Very Expensive Sneakers

Jaden Smith wears the Nike Air Mag in his latest video entitled "Fallen."

Amir Ismael3510 days ago
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Is $720 Too Much for Nike's Auto-Lacing Sneakers?

Nike's chartering new territories with the HyperAdapt 1.0, but is it too expensive?

Matt Welty3515 days ago
Nike Mag Gif
Sneakers

Here's What Could Happen If Brands Copy Nike's Auto-Lacing Technology

The Nike Mag launched the brand into the future, but can the brand sue other companies if they try to copy?

Jared Goldstein3557 days ago
Nike Mag 2016 3
Sneakers

Nike Releasing the Mag Changes Sneaker Collecting Forever

Nike is finally releasing the Mags from "Back to the Future Part II," but is it good for sneaker culture?

Russ Bengtson3569 days ago
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Sneakers

How the Auto-Lacing Nike Mag Became a Reality

Innovator Tiffany Beers expains how she turned Tinker Hatfield's vision for Marty McFly's iconic sneakers from "Back to the Future Part II" a reality.

Russ Bengtson3571 days ago
Nike Mag History 1
Sneakers

The History of the Nike Mag

The sneakers worn by Marty McFly in "Back to the Future Part II" are here. This is how the Nike Mag came to life.

Matt Welty3571 days ago
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Sneakers

The Autolacing Nike Mag Is Finally Here

Find out how you can win a pair of Marty McFly's sneakers.

Matt Welty3573 days ago
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This COMBACK to the Future Backpack Is The Perfect Accessory for the Nike Air MAG

"Great Scott", this backpack is the ultimate accessory for the upcoming Nike Air MAG release

Jerry Gadiano3782 days ago
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Sneakers

Odell Beckam Jr. Is Rocking Nike Air Mag Inspired Custom Cleats at the Pro Bowl

OBJ's Nike Air Mag inspired cleats shutdown the Pro Bowl.

Rajah Allarey3819 days ago
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You Can Now Buy Your Very Own Tom Yoo Designed Lego Sneakers

Tom Yoo's Lego-designed sneakers are LIT as AF and are now available to buy on his website.

Jerry Gadiano3847 days ago
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