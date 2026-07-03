NewJeans

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR under HYBE Corporation, surprise-released their debut single "Attention" on July 22, 2022, and officially debuted on August 1, 2022, with their self-titled EP "New Jeans," featuring hit tracks like "Attention" and "Hype Boy." The group currently consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Each member brings distinct vocal and performance styles that contributed to the EP’s critical acclaim and commercial success, including multiple music show wins within their debut month. The group gained widespread attention for their 1990s and early 2000s-inspired fashion, developed by stylist Choi Yu-mi, and their innovative use of TikTok and YouTube Shorts to launch viral dance challenges tied to songs like "Cookie." Their music videos, particularly for "Hurt" and "OMG," have amassed millions of views, solidifying their influence on digital trends and the global K-Pop community.

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Split image of three members of NewJeans. From left to right: Hanni, Haerin, Hyein. All of them have long dark hair, are standing on a stage against a pink background, wearing stylish crop tops and accessories.
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Alex Ocho79 days ago
K-Pop group NewJeans stand in a line, posing and waving at a fashion event. They are dressed in stylish outfits, with a pink backdrop behind them.
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NewJeans’ Haerin and Hyein Rejoin Record Label as Other Members Signal Possible Return

After a Seoul court upheld ADOR's contracts, the K-pop group's remaining members expressed interest in returning.

Alex Ocho246 days ago
Five young women in black attire stand outdoors, engaged in conversation. One holds a notebook and another wears glasses.
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Seoul Court Rules NewJeans’ Contracts Remain Valid, Members Vow to Appeal

The K-Pop quintet went on an indefinite hiatus following their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong amid an ongoing dispute with their record label.

Alex Ocho259 days ago
Instagram profile with username \mhdhh_friends,\ 5.1M followers, 0 posts, and 1 following. No content displayed.
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NewJeans Removes 'NJZ' Branding From Social Media Accounts Amid Contract Dispute

The K-Pop girl group, who recently announced their hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, wiped references of their new name from their social media accounts amid a legal dispute with their company, ADOR.

Alex Ocho463 days ago
NewJeans on stage reading papers, wearing stylish outfits with lights in the background.
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NJZ, Formerly NewJeans, Announce Hiatus Amid Dispute With Record Label at ComplexCon Hong Kong

The K-Pop girl group formerly known as NewJeans announced their decision to pause all activities as legal tensions escalate with their record label, ADOR.

Alex Ocho480 days ago
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NJZ Rock Takashi Murakami's MLB World Series Tour Tokyo Series Collab

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Joe Price482 days ago
Girl group NewJeans perform on stage during the K-pop Super Live" Concert
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NJZ , Formerly NewJeans, Added as ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025 Headliner

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