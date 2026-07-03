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Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.khrisd
DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, thereandroids
Part of Chase & Status' beauty isn't that they make all kinds of genres; it's the blueprint they laid. Coming from a drum & bass background, they mastjakel
What's the science behind asking for a remix? Do artists ever hope that the remix doesn't get more exposure than their original? That has to be an awkjakel