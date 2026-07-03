Netsky

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Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.
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DAD goes through a lot of music in any given week. A. Lot. And while we end up throwing a serious amount of songs on the site from week-to-week, there
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Lil Wayne Joins NETSKY and Bazzi on "I Don't Even Know You Anymore"

Weezy's long history of standout guest spots continues on NETSKY's new Bazzi-featuring track.

Trace William Cowen2709 days ago
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Premiere: Listen To This Scales Remix Of Netsky's "Rio"

Listen to this and maybe, just maybe, you'll forget summer's nearly over.

James Keith3984 days ago
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Premiere: I SEE MONSTAS Made A Warm-Up Mix For Netsky's Tour

By the sounds of this mix, the tour is going to be rather epic.

Jessica Knightly4278 days ago
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Netsky Speaks on Signing With Ultra, Naming Tours, and Artists That Inspire Him

Coming from a dnb school before truly embracing the entirety of the EDM scene, it's always great to see producers I saw get their feet wet in the dnb

khrisd4322 days ago
todd edwards accr
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Netsky ft. Beth Ditto - "Running Low (Todd Edwards Remix)"

Belgium drum & bass star Netsky is getting ready to formally release his vocal banger "Running Low" collaboration with Beth Ditto, and of course the r

brenttactic4384 days ago
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PREMIERE: Danny Byrd ft. Netsky - "Tonight (RA!N's 'Byrd Gang' Remix)"

The original track that serves for this remix is actually a remix, so it is like a remix of a remix, which I think is cool. I am into recycled art, as you may already know. A bow in the direction of everything that has come before is a forward thinking movement, where an artist stand humbly with one foot forward facing the past.

lolod4571 days ago
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10 Acts We Want to See Perform on Letterman

In January, Zedd added another notch to his belt by being the first EDM artist to perform live on Late Show with David Letterman. We loved it, possibl

jakel4785 days ago
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The 10 Best Netsky Remixes

Belgian producer Netsky is a great example of how fast someone can rise in this day in age. He was first being championed by DJ Hype, who was molding

khrisd4850 days ago
netsky whistlesong
Music

Netsky ft. Dynamic MC - "The Whistle Song"

First off, happy birthday to Netsky! Word from Hospital is that this clip was created by Northern Lads Productions in NYC on zero budget. It's crazy to think that they came up with such a touching piece without much of any funds, and the Hospital crew was so into it that they gave the NLP a financial contribution and made this the official clip! (Now we're not saying spam all record labels with treatments, but know that it can work from time to time!)

khrisd4865 days ago

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