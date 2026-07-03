Neon Genesis Evangelion
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a 1995 Japanese anime by Hideaki Anno and Gainax that follows teenagers piloting giant mechs called Evangelions to battle mysterious beings known as Angels. The series blends intense mecha action with deep psychological exploration and existential themes, using dense religious symbolism and a fragmented narrative to challenge traditional anime storytelling. Its introspective character arcs and complex themes have left a lasting impact on the medium and inspired numerous creators.
Its relevance traces back to its groundbreaking approach to character psychology and narrative structure, which sparked extensive fan analysis and debate. Fans return to dissect its layered symbolism and ambiguous ending, fostering a dedicated community that explores themes of identity, trauma, and mental health. The release of *The End of Evangelion* film further expanded the story’s depth, cementing its status as a touchstone in anime history.