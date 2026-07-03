Featured
Homicide talks to Complex AU about the city that made him, the lessons he learned from basketball, and stepping away from the game on his own terms.Steve Duck
At Duke, Jack White was the captain of the Blue Devils. Next up, he’ll be trying to take Melbourne United to an NBL title.Steve Duck
Josh Childress of the Sydney Kings discusses his love of sneakers and unlikely journey from Compton to the NBLSteve Duck
Fellow Knicks superfans Spike Lee and Ben Stiller were also on hand.Trace William Cowen