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James D'Elia

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Joined July 2017 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons Claims He Would 'Kill The Old Me' in Instagram Post

Australia’s Ben Simmons claims that he’s back and better than ever before, and he’s ready to make a statement in the NBA this season.

James D'Elia3328 days ago
NBL x NBA

NBL Announces Three Sides Will Tour the US

Three Australian basketball teams will travel to the US to take on some of the world's best

James D'Elia3335 days ago
15 chris lighty 50 cent g unit

50 Cent Announces 2018 Australian Tour

50 Cent is returning to Melbourne & Sydney for his 2018 Australian tour

James D'Elia3341 days ago
Joe Ingles on Summer Vacation

Which Australian NBA Player is Having the Best Off-Season?

Delly got married, Ingles scored 52 milly

James D'Elia3348 days ago
76ers Logo

Aussie 76ers Pick Jonah Bolden Could Be Getting Stashed Overseas

It is beginning to look unlikely that Jonah Bolden joins fellow Australian Ben Simmons in Philadelphia next season.

James D'Elia3349 days ago
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Ben Simmons in NBA Summer League

Ben Simmons Just Can't Let His Beef With Lonzo Ball Go

Another day, another salty Ben Simmons social media post.

James D'Elia3349 days ago
Nicki NBA Awards

Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Aussie NFL Punter

"And I’m playing the field, Brad Wing the punt"

James D'Elia3363 days ago
Medicare logo

Your Medicare Info Could be Available Online for as Little as US$20

Can we claim stress-related sickness on Medicare? Cos we're gonna need it.

James D'Elia3363 days ago

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