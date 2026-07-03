We caught up with IDK to discuss the dichotomy between rappers and basketball players, being a London boy living the American dream, and what he loves most...Jason Kavuma
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Interview: Grime Legend D Double E Plays NBA 2K22 For The Very First Time, Talks Basketball & UK Music
D Double E prepares to get a first look at the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K22, on the PS5.Aaron Bishop
We spoke to the 2K Games development team about the new technology they're using on their new game 'WWE 2K22' to make Sasha Banks look like Sasha Banks.Kevin Wong