Featured
To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.Natalie Harmsen
Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.Erik Leijon
Last year the rapper dropped her debut album 'Godspeed: Baptisim' and now she's back with 'Godspeed: Elevated' which showcases her Ethiopian heritage.Alex Narvaez
The Montreal rapper takes us behind the scenes of her new video and tells us about the direction of her new album, the sequel to 'Godspeed: Baptism (Prelude)'.Erik Leijon