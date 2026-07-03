Naya Ali

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Music

Lil Durk, Jessie Reyez, Glorilla To Perform at Quebec City's Festival D'éte de Québec

Lil Durk and Pitbull will be some of the many artists headlining this year’s Festival D’éte de Québec. The festival will span 11 days, running from July 6-16.

Louis Pavlakos1212 days ago
NAYA ALI More Life, Less Name COVER ART sans stamp
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Naya Ali, YSN Fab, Chromeo, Boslen

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
Swagger Rite and Naya Ali
Music

Naya Ali Links With Swagger Rite for "Another One" Remix

Naya Ali's latest remix of her track "Another One" sees her link up with Toronto's Swagger Rite for a new take on the song's message of levelling up.

Natalie Harmsen1610 days ago
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Music

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

Alex Nino Gheciu2005 days ago
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Music

Check Out the Winners of the First Black Canadian Music Awards

The new prize was created to recognize and celebrate the artistic merit demonstrated by Black music creators.

Megan Ebreo2013 days ago
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Music

25 Canadian Rappers Pick Their Favourite Albums of 2020

The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.

Alex Nino Gheciu2033 days ago
Naya Ali "Out The Dirt"
Music

Premiere: Naya Ali Extols The Value Of Persistence On "Out The Dirt"

"Water can cut through rock if persistent."

Aaron Bishop3060 days ago

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