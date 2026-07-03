Nadeska Alexis

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Latto.
Music

Latto Says Postpartum Depression Made Her Announce Retirement: ‘I Kind of Underestimated It’

The Atlanta rapper recently suggested that 'Big Mama' would be her final album.

Joe Price50 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks performs on stage, wearing a white jersey and holding a microphone. The background is filled with purple smoke.
Music

How Many Times Does J. Cole Say 'Boom Boom Boom' in New Interview? The Answer Might Shock You

The word "boom" gets a lot of airtime in J. Cole's recent Apple Music interview.

Trace William Cowen117 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a black jacket at a Super Bowl event, and Drake wearing a leather jacket, smiling in a crowd.
Music

Kendrick Lamar on What Inspired His Drake-Dissing 2024: 'I Love When Artists Grit Their Teeth'

Kendrick and SZA will take the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen527 days ago
Pop Culture

Clips of Celebrities Clapping Back at Interviewers Goes Viral

Some of the more aggressive jabs came from Nicki Minaj, Katt Williams, and Mike Tyson.

tara mahadevan925 days ago
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2023complexvolumepowerrankinglist
Music

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking

The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.

Complex Staff1202 days ago
latto its giivin music video shot
Music

Watch Latto's "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, and More

Latto has released the star-studded video for her track "It's Givin," with cameo appearances from Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Angie Martinez, and more.

Jordan Rose1416 days ago
baby-keem
Music

Baby Keem Talks pgLang Partnership and Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

Ahead of his album later this year, Baby Keem sat down for an interview with Nadeska Alexis to talk about his relationship with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar.

Joe Price1870 days ago
big sean
Music

Big Sean: 'At One Point I Thought I Was Done' Doing Music

Big Sean goes deep on all things 'Detroit 2' in a new Apple Music 1 interview with Nadeska Alexis. He also spoke about falling back in love with music.

Trace William Cowen2143 days ago
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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Seemingly Gives Nicki Minaj Praise for 'Still Dominating' Rap

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a very complicated history, but it would appear the former is actually still willing to give props to the latter. 

Joe Price2170 days ago
kehlani
Music

Kehlani Explains How Drake Helped Her Name Upcoming Album

Kehlani discusses how Drake played a part in the name of her latest project on episode one of Apple Music's 'R&B Now with Nadeska.'

Jordan Rose2263 days ago
Everyday Struggle
Music

Here Are the Winners for the 2019 Everyday Struggle Awards

'Everyday Struggle' co-hosts Nadeska Alexis, DJ Akademiks, and Wayno unveil the winners for the 2019 Everyday Struggle Awards.

edwinortiz2409 days ago
kg
Music

Watch Kevin Gates Get Emotional Taking the Newer York Spelling Bee Challenge

Gates joins a lineup of previous Newer York Spelling Bee competitors including ASAP Rocky and Doja Cat.

Trace William Cowen2430 days ago
Women Behind the Lens at ComplexCon
Pop Culture

Lena Waithe, Issa Rae, and Jemele Hill Discuss Navigating the Entertainment Industry at ComplexCon

Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi, Nadeska Alexis, Karena Evans, and moderator Jemele Hill discuss being creative women in today's world at ComplexCon 2018.

Khal2671 days ago
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Open Late
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, and We Make Smoothies With Ace Hood | Open Late With Peter Rosenberg

On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' Peter Rosenberg chats with Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, and Stalley, as well as makes smoothies with Ace Hood.

edwinortiz2983 days ago
Everyday Struggle
Music

DJ Akademiks & Nadeska Address Future of 'Everyday Struggle' and Announce STAR as New Co-Host | Everyday Struggle

DJ Akademiks and Nadeska welcome STAR as the new co-host of 'Everyday Struggle.'

Zach Frydenlund3099 days ago
Migos at the 2017 BET Awards.
Music

Migos Are Searching for Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks Look-Alikes for New Music Video | Everyday Struggle

Is Migos using their awkward encounter with Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks as inspiration for their next video?

Chris Yuscavage3144 days ago

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