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Latto Says Postpartum Depression Made Her Announce Retirement: ‘I Kind of Underestimated It’
The Atlanta rapper recently suggested that 'Big Mama' would be her final album.
How Many Times Does J. Cole Say 'Boom Boom Boom' in New Interview? The Answer Might Shock You
The word "boom" gets a lot of airtime in J. Cole's recent Apple Music interview.
J. Cole Says His Wife Cried After Revealing Kendrick Lamar Apology Plan
"She saw how it was weighing on me."
Kendrick Lamar on What Inspired His Drake-Dissing 2024: 'I Love When Artists Grit Their Teeth'
Kendrick and SZA will take the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans on Sunday.
Clips of Celebrities Clapping Back at Interviewers Goes Viral
Some of the more aggressive jabs came from Nicki Minaj, Katt Williams, and Mike Tyson.
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking
The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.
Watch Latto's "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, and More
Latto has released the star-studded video for her track "It's Givin," with cameo appearances from Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Angie Martinez, and more.
Baby Keem Talks pgLang Partnership and Relationship With Kendrick Lamar
Ahead of his album later this year, Baby Keem sat down for an interview with Nadeska Alexis to talk about his relationship with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar.
Big Sean: 'At One Point I Thought I Was Done' Doing Music
Big Sean goes deep on all things 'Detroit 2' in a new Apple Music 1 interview with Nadeska Alexis. He also spoke about falling back in love with music.
Cardi B Seemingly Gives Nicki Minaj Praise for 'Still Dominating' Rap
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a very complicated history, but it would appear the former is actually still willing to give props to the latter.
Kehlani Explains How Drake Helped Her Name Upcoming Album
Kehlani discusses how Drake played a part in the name of her latest project on episode one of Apple Music's 'R&B Now with Nadeska.'
Here Are the Winners for the 2019 Everyday Struggle Awards
'Everyday Struggle' co-hosts Nadeska Alexis, DJ Akademiks, and Wayno unveil the winners for the 2019 Everyday Struggle Awards.
Watch Kevin Gates Get Emotional Taking the Newer York Spelling Bee Challenge
Gates joins a lineup of previous Newer York Spelling Bee competitors including ASAP Rocky and Doja Cat.
Lena Waithe, Issa Rae, and Jemele Hill Discuss Navigating the Entertainment Industry at ComplexCon
Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi, Nadeska Alexis, Karena Evans, and moderator Jemele Hill discuss being creative women in today's world at ComplexCon 2018.
Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, and We Make Smoothies With Ace Hood | Open Late With Peter Rosenberg
On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' Peter Rosenberg chats with Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, and Stalley, as well as makes smoothies with Ace Hood.
DJ Akademiks & Nadeska Address Future of 'Everyday Struggle' and Announce STAR as New Co-Host | Everyday Struggle
DJ Akademiks and Nadeska welcome STAR as the new co-host of 'Everyday Struggle.'
Migos Are Searching for Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks Look-Alikes for New Music Video | Everyday Struggle
Is Migos using their awkward encounter with Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks as inspiration for their next video?