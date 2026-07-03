Latest Stories
Student Broadcaster Uses Racial Slur During Indiana Playoff Game, NAACP Demands Action
From Penn vs. Riley to viral clips and NAACP demands, how a live broadcast incident involving a racial slur sparked wider scrutiny.
Meagan Good Is the ‘Happiest’ She’s ‘Been in a Long Time’ With Jonathan Majors: ‘I Have Joy in My Heart’
In a post-conviction interview with ABC News, Majors compared Good's support throughout his domestic assault trial to Coretta Scott King.
Queen Latifah Points to Pay Inequality For Black Actresses at NAACP Image Awards
The show host thanked Taraji P. Henson for highlighting the issue late last year.
NAACP Sues Mississippi Governor After Signing New Controversial Law Enforcement Bill
The NAACP is suing the Mississippi state Governor for signing a new bill into law that could potentially adversely impact the Black community.
Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk Over Twitter Verification Fee, NAACP Calls Out ‘Life-Threatening Hate’ on Platform
In his monologue, Noah pointed to stats showing a recent "500 percent increase" in hate speech, a figure the NAACP also highlighted in their statement.
Pharrell Pays Off Student Debt of Five NAACP Leaders
The move was announced Friday during the NAACP's panel on the Black student debt crisis. The panel took place ahead of the Something In the Water Festival.
Florida Sheriff's Office's 'Prolific Offender Program' Sparks Backlash
An organization called the People Against the Surveillance of Children and Overpolicing, or the PASCO Coalition, said the letter raises several concerns.
NAACP Chapter Says Morgan Wallen Still Hasn't Met With Them Following N-Word Controversy
Country star Morgan Wallen took a step out of the spotlight earlier this year after a video showed him saying the N-word as he came home from a night out.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts His NAACP Image Award, Encourages Black Community to Get Screened for Colon Cancer
Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted his NAACP Image Award and urged the Black community to get screened for colon cancer.
Beyoncé Is a Top Winner in Music Categories at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
Within two weeks of sweeping the Grammy Awards with four trophies, Beyoncé took home a further four at the NAACP Image Awards on Thursday night.