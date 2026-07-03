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Latest Stories

NAACP Demands Action After Indiana High School Basketball Team Screams N-Word at Rivals
Sports

Student Broadcaster Uses Racial Slur During Indiana Playoff Game, NAACP Demands Action

From Penn vs. Riley to viral clips and NAACP demands, how a live broadcast incident involving a racial slur sparked wider scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
Two individuals on a purple backdrop; the person on the right sports a floral scarf and suit
Pop Culture

Meagan Good Is the ‘Happiest’ She’s ‘Been in a Long Time’ With Jonathan Majors: ‘I Have Joy in My Heart’

In a post-conviction interview with ABC News, Majors compared Good's support throughout his domestic assault trial to Coretta Scott King.

Jaelani Turner-Williams852 days ago
Queen Latifah in a lavish purple outfit, holding a microphone, engaging with an audience onstage
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Points to Pay Inequality For Black Actresses at NAACP Image Awards

The show host thanked Taraji P. Henson for highlighting the issue late last year.

tara mahadevan852 days ago
A logo is seen for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Life

NAACP Sues Mississippi Governor After Signing New Controversial Law Enforcement Bill 

The NAACP is suing the Mississippi state Governor for signing a new bill into law that could potentially adversely impact the Black community.

Mark Elibert1183 days ago
Trevor Noah and Elon Musk are pictured
Pop Culture

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk Over Twitter Verification Fee, NAACP Calls Out ‘Life-Threatening Hate’ on Platform

In his monologue, Noah pointed to stats showing a recent "500 percent increase" in hate speech, a figure the NAACP also highlighted in their statement.

Trace William Cowen1354 days ago
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Pharrell Williams attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala
Music

Pharrell Pays Off Student Debt of Five NAACP Leaders

The move was announced Friday during the NAACP's panel on the Black student debt crisis. The panel took place ahead of the Something In the Water Festival.

Joshua Espinoza1491 days ago
florida
Life

Florida Sheriff's Office's 'Prolific Offender Program' Sparks Backlash

An organization called the People Against the Surveillance of Children and Overpolicing, or the PASCO Coalition, said the letter raises several concerns.

Brenton Blanchet1818 days ago
Morgan Wallen
Music

NAACP Chapter Says Morgan Wallen Still Hasn't Met With Them Following N-Word Controversy

Country star Morgan Wallen took a step out of the spotlight earlier this year after a video showed him saying the N-word as he came home from a night out.

Joe Price1883 days ago
chadwick-naacp
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts His NAACP Image Award, Encourages Black Community to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted his NAACP Image Award and urged the Black community to get screened for colon cancer.

tara mahadevan1938 days ago
beyonce
Music

Beyoncé Is a Top Winner in Music Categories at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Within two weeks of sweeping the Grammy Awards with four trophies, Beyoncé took home a further four at the NAACP Image Awards on Thursday night.

Joe Price1940 days ago
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