Omar Apollo Heads to Mexico in "Spite" Video

Omar Apollo has dropped off his newest single and accompanying music video, “Spite.”
The David Heofs- and Bandiz-directed visual sees Apollo visit his native Mexico. Throughout, we witness different people find freedom through dance and movement. A group of men do choreographed tricks on top of motorcycles, a handful of young boys with blue-painted faces dance, and even the singer himself finds his groove.
“‘Spite’ is a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them,” Apollo shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”
“Spite” is the first single from Apollo’s impending sophomore album. He released his debut, Ivory in 2022.
Watch the video for “Spite” up top and stream it on Spotify or Apple Music.