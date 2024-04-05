Omar Apollo Heads to Mexico in "Spite" Video

“‘Spite’ is a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them,” Apollo shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”

“Spite” is the first single from Apollo’s impending sophomore album. He released his debut, Ivory in 2022.

Watch the video for “Spite” up top and stream it on Spotify or Apple Music.