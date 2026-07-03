In many ways, bassline/4x4 was ahead of its time. Big personalities, bold fashion choices, and sugar-rush anthems built for the dancefloor—it was heaven sent foJames Keith
Featured
From Stevie Wonder and MJ to Richie Dan and C Biz, this is the soundtrack Murkage Dave's life.Denzil Bell
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The UK rapper—who just released his new album, 'Terrified '—has gotten approval from Frank Ocean, Drake, and even Timothée Chalamet.Antonio Johri