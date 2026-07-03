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Latest Stories

Tuskegee Coach Announces Lawsuit Against Morehouse for Viral Handcuffing Incident
Sports

Benjy Taylor to File Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Viral Morehouse Handcuffing

The veteran Tuskegee coach says his on-court handcuffing was a civil rights violation. Here’s who he plans to sue and why the case is drawing national attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
Red and blue police lights flashing in the dark.
Life

Two Dead and 12 Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting After Football Game

Chaos broke out as rival groups opened fire following a Tuskegee vs. Morehouse game.

Alex Ocho285 days ago
2K Games activation
Pop Culture

2K Games and Eastside Golf Link Up for Special Morehouse Activation

Per Eastside Golf co-founder and Morehouse alum Olajuwon Ajanaku, it's important to keep opening up the game to a younger and more diverse audience.

Trace William Cowen1053 days ago
Spelman College students are pictured in a campaign image
Style

Polo Ralph Lauren Launches Campaign for New Collection Celebrating Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

As part of the expansive campaign surrounding the new collection, Ralph Lauren is also releasing a film titled "A Portrait of the American Dream."

Trace William Cowen1585 days ago
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Robert F. Smith gives the commencement address during the Morehouse College 135th Commencement.
Life

Morehouse College 2019 Grads to Receive Custom Cufflinks Along With Paid Off Student Loans

As if getting their student loan debt paid off wasn't generous enough?

Jose Martinez2615 days ago
oprah
Pop Culture

Oprah Responds to Critics Who Compare Her to Billionaires Paying Off Loans

The multi-hyphenate responded to a detractor minimizing her philanthropic contributions.

Hannah Lifshutz2615 days ago
Portrait of billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith
Life

Morehouse College Commencement Speaker Pledges to Pay Off Student Loans for Class of 2019

Smith is the wealthiest African-American, affording him the opportunity to uplift the graduates of the prestigious HBCU.

Xavier Hamilton2616 days ago
A general view at the 2018 Reflections Of Excellence at Morehouse College
Life

Morehouse Professor Goes Viral for Holding Student's Baby So He Could Take Notes

Dr. Nathan Alexander should win Teacher of the Year.

Xavier Hamilton2692 days ago

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