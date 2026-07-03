Latest Stories
Benjy Taylor to File Civil Rights Lawsuit Over Viral Morehouse Handcuffing
The veteran Tuskegee coach says his on-court handcuffing was a civil rights violation. Here’s who he plans to sue and why the case is drawing national attention.
Two Dead and 12 Hurt in Alabama Mass Shooting After Football Game
Chaos broke out as rival groups opened fire following a Tuskegee vs. Morehouse game.
2K Games and Eastside Golf Link Up for Special Morehouse Activation
Per Eastside Golf co-founder and Morehouse alum Olajuwon Ajanaku, it's important to keep opening up the game to a younger and more diverse audience.
Polo Ralph Lauren Launches Campaign for New Collection Celebrating Morehouse and Spelman Colleges
As part of the expansive campaign surrounding the new collection, Ralph Lauren is also releasing a film titled "A Portrait of the American Dream."
People Are Here for Bernie Sanders Walking Out to Travis Scott and Young Thug’s “Pick Up the Phone”
Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by a number of rappers.
Morehouse College 2019 Grads to Receive Custom Cufflinks Along With Paid Off Student Loans
As if getting their student loan debt paid off wasn't generous enough?
Oprah Responds to Critics Who Compare Her to Billionaires Paying Off Loans
The multi-hyphenate responded to a detractor minimizing her philanthropic contributions.
Morehouse College Commencement Speaker Pledges to Pay Off Student Loans for Class of 2019
Smith is the wealthiest African-American, affording him the opportunity to uplift the graduates of the prestigious HBCU.
Morehouse Professor Goes Viral for Holding Student's Baby So He Could Take Notes
Dr. Nathan Alexander should win Teacher of the Year.