Morbius

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michael keaton holding up his hand like a legend
Pop Culture

Michael Keaton on Never Seeing a Superhero Movie and Why It's Got Nothing to Do With Being ‘Highbrow’

Michael Keaton’s been in the superhero movie business since 1989 but hasn’t had a minute to watch one yet, which he elaborates on in a new interview.

Zach Dionne1447 days ago
Jared Leto is seen at a red carpet event for a movie
Pop Culture

‘Morbius’ Returning to Theaters Following Meme Popularity Results in Another Weak Box Office Performance of $300K

In a clear sign that it may not be Morbin' time after all, the re-release of the Jared Leto film didn't result in an impressive showing at the box office.

Trace William Cowen1503 days ago
Jared Leto at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Used Wheelchair for Bathroom Breaks on 'Morbius' Set to Stay in Character, Director Confirms

'Morbius' director Daniel Espinoza confirmed that Jared Leto was so committed to playing a disabled character that he used a wheelchair on set.

Brad Callas1566 days ago
Jared Leto
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Says Without Marvel Movies He Doesn’t Know if Theaters ‘Would Exist’

With 'Morbius' about to be unleashed on the world, Jared Leto sat down with 'Variety' to discuss how vital superhero movies are to our cinematic landscape.

Jordan Rose1585 days ago
Jared Leto in the titular role in Sony and Marvel's 'Morbius'
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Stars in Final 'Morbius' Trailer

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant man who turns himself into a vicious vampire after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Joe Price1601 days ago
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