Exclusive: Tyrese Gibson Talks 'Morbius,' Joining the Marvel Universe & Being Media Trained
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The actor dishes on how grateful he is to be a part of 'Morbius,' how proud he is of the cast, and everything he learned from working with Jared Leto.Karla Rodriguez
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for April 1-3. From 'Morbius' and 'Moon Knight' to Episode 3 of 'Atlanta,' 'The Girl From Plainville, and more.Karla Rodriguez
From his comic book origin to where the character sits in Sony's Spider-Man universe, here's everything you need to know about Morbius the Living Vampire.Jordan Rose
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33 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' References and Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 33 references and Easter eggs in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' that you might have missed, including those mid and end credits scenes.Kevin Wong