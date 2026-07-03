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Interview: Mads Mikkelsen on 'Doctor Strange', 'Star Wars' and 'Hannibal'Wil Jones
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
Ashton Sanders Reflects on Bringing All of the Jahkors to Life in Netflix's 'All Day and a Night'
Ashton Sanders, probably most known for his role in the Oscar-winning 'Moonlight', talks working on Netflix's new drama, 'All Day and A Night'.Khal
Michael B. Jordan took time out of his Oscar win celebration to show love to his favorite anime film. What other celebrities join him as anime aficionados?Khal