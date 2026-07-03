Michael Madsen

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Actor Michael Madsen attends Amazon Studios Golden Globes after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Michael Madsen, 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' Actor, Cause of Death Revealed

The L.A. County Coroner's Office has released its findings in the sudden death of 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' actor Michael Madsen.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
Michael Madsen during 2007 Cannes Film Festival - Various Celebrity Portraits at Palais des Palmes in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Michael Madsen, 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' Actor, Dead at 67

Michael Madsen, known for roles in movies like 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs,' has died.

Jaelani Turner-Williams380 days ago
Michael Madsen and DeAnna Madsen during the Hessian Film and Cinema Award in Frankfurt, Germany in 2018.
Pop Culture

'Reservoir Dogs' Actor Michael Madsen Files for Divorce From Wife, Blames Her for Son's Suicide

Their couple's son Hudson Madsen died by suicide in 2022.

Joe Price667 days ago
DeAnna Madsen and Michael Madsen attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony for Michael Madsen at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Pop Culture

‘Reservoir Dogs’ Actor Michael Madsen Arrested on Domestic Incident Involving Wife

The 66-year-old actor who has appeared in numerous Quentin Tarantino films was arrested over the weekend at his Los Angeles-area residence.

Alex Ocho697 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael Madsen Talks Tarantino's Scrapped 'Vega Brothers' Film Featuring John Travolta's 'Pulp Fiction' Character

John Travolta would have reprised his 'Pulp Fiction' character while Madsen brought back Mr. Blonde from 'Reservoir Dogs.'

Trace William Cowen2272 days ago
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