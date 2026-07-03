Mads Mikkelsen

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Pop Culture

Chris Rock Set to Direct 'Another Round' Adaptation With Leonardo DiCaprio Producing (UPDATE)

The movie is based on the Danish film of the same name, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

tara mahadevan901 days ago
Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen at Beijing premiere
Pop Culture

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Dialogue That Refers to Dumbledore's Gay Relationship Removed in China

Warner Bros. removed dialogue from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' that referenced a gay relationship between Dumbledore and another character.

tara mahadevan1558 days ago
Antonio Banderas attends the 2020 Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.
Pop Culture

Antonio Banderas Joins Cast of Upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' Movie

Antonio Banderas joins the all-star cast of 'Indiana Jones 5' that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and of course, Harrison Ford.

Jose Martinez1829 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen
Pop Culture

Mads Mikkelsen Regrets Not Speaking With Johnny Depp Before Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mad Mikkelsen has revealed that he wished that he had had the opportunity to talk to Johnny Depp before replacing him in the upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts' movie.

Brad Callas1846 days ago
leo
Pop Culture

Remake Rights for 'Another Round' Acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way

Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning film 'Another Round' has just been acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and other companies for an English remake.

Jordan Rose1909 days ago
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Armie Hammer
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Dropped From Cold War Thriller ‘Billion Dollar Spy' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer has been dropped from yet another film ('Billion Dollar Spy') amid a string of controversies that began surfacing at the beginning of the year.

Gavin Evans1937 days ago

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