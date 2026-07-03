Latest Stories
Chris Rock Set to Direct 'Another Round' Adaptation With Leonardo DiCaprio Producing (UPDATE)
The movie is based on the Danish film of the same name, starring Mads Mikkelsen.
‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Dialogue That Refers to Dumbledore's Gay Relationship Removed in China
Warner Bros. removed dialogue from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' that referenced a gay relationship between Dumbledore and another character.
Antonio Banderas Joins Cast of Upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' Movie
Antonio Banderas joins the all-star cast of 'Indiana Jones 5' that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and of course, Harrison Ford.
Mads Mikkelsen Regrets Not Speaking With Johnny Depp Before Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
Mad Mikkelsen has revealed that he wished that he had had the opportunity to talk to Johnny Depp before replacing him in the upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts' movie.
Remake Rights for 'Another Round' Acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way
Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning film 'Another Round' has just been acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and other companies for an English remake.
Armie Hammer Dropped From Cold War Thriller ‘Billion Dollar Spy' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Armie Hammer has been dropped from yet another film ('Billion Dollar Spy') amid a string of controversies that began surfacing at the beginning of the year.