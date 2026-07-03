Method Records

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Jimmy Napes Goes Solo On "Give It Up"

The man behind most of your favourite tunes is making his solo debut.

James Keith4209 days ago
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Music

Tourist ft. Will Heard - "I Can't Keep Up"

When Daft Punk won album of the year at this year's Grammys, it really was a landmark moment for electronic music. That along with Disclosure's nomina

jakel4538 days ago
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Music

Bishop Nehru - "You Stressin'" (prod. by Disclosure)

Disclosure's been on one as of late, haven't they? We're not sure how long this cut has been gestating, but forthcoming on their Method Records imprin

khrisd4561 days ago
disclosure nile rodgers together
Music

Sam Smith, Nile Rodgers, Disclosure, and Jimmy Napes Made a Record

Disclosure has been on one as of late. They dropped a massive tune ("Apollo") out of the blue towards the end of October, and we still have no real in

khrisd4628 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Friend Within - "The Renegade"

Not content with owning the dance music scene with their beautiful Settle LP, Disclosure has announced the first release on their Method Records impri

khrisd4777 days ago
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