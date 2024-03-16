Tierra Whack Credits Meek Mill for Helping Fix Her Beyoncé Collab: 'My Verse Was Off’

The drafted version "hurt" Whack so much that although she "didn't want to seem ungrateful," she wanted to prove that she sounded better than what the engineering mishap offered.

"Yeah, I said something. It took me a few hours, 'cause I wanted to just make sure I said it right," Whack said. "So, I didn't get that right to contact her. I think Hov switched his number, he had a new number. By the time I texted him, it went green."

Whack has Jay-Z's digits today, but at the time, she had to go through her "cousin," Meek Mill, as her middleman, who ensured that Whack's verse was adjusted.

"So I reached out to Meek, I'm like, 'Yo, this happened. And I need you to say it for me,'" Whack explained. "So he hit Hov, and I guess Hov tapped B, like, 'Yo, Whack saying this verse is not right.' And then she made a few phone calls, and it was over with. It was good, it was all figured out."

Whack confirmed that there were no hard feelings from the Carters.

"Then Hov hit me and he's like, 'I'm glad you spoke up, because your shit gotta be right,'" she concluded. "But the whole world at this moment, y'all know I can rap. But I was like, I gotta be [right]. No, I was like, 'Does this engineer have ears?' It was so bad, like, it was so off. I change flows like three times, so it all has to match."

"My Power" also features Nija, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Lag and Busiswa, some whom also appeared in Black Is King, the visual companion to Beyoncé's 2019 album, The Lion King: The Gift.