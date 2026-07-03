Maude Apatow

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Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen47 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
Zendaya sitting by a window, wearing a striped shirt, with a serious expression. Desert landscape visible outside.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Is Finally Back: Zendaya Returns as Rue in New Trailer for Season 3

The series returns after four years away this April.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
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Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria’ Season 3 Set for Spring 2026 Premiere, HBO Boss Says

The show's season 2 finale aired back in March 2022.

Alex Gonzalez305 days ago
Sharon Stone attends Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Nobody 2" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California
Pop Culture

Sharon Stone Shares Details About Her Upcoming 'Euphoria' Role

The Hollywood icon recently began filming her scenes for the hit HBO series.

Alex Gonzalez333 days ago
Pop Culture

Maude Apatow Mourns 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud: 'He Was Just the Best'

Cloud portrayed the love interest of Apatow's character Lexi Howard in the acclaimed HBO series.

Joe Price1080 days ago
Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating
Style

Cardi B, Kid Cudi, All 5 Kardashian/Jenner Sisters, and Many More Appear at Met Gala 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Gunna, and more showed off their interpretations of this year's theme of "gilded glamour" at the Met Gala.

Jose Martinez1537 days ago
People from Euphoria, such as Zendaya
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO announced on Friday that 'Euphoria' will return for Season 3. The Zendaya-starring series has been a massive hit since its first season in 2019.

tara mahadevan1624 days ago
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Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud in 'Euphoria'
Pop Culture

To the Extreme: 'Euphoria' Season 2 Review

'Euphoria,' HBO's Zendaya-led extreme teen drama, is back for Season 2. Can Sam Levinson and company deliver after the acclaimed Season 1? Here is our review.

William Goodman1649 days ago

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