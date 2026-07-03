Marquise Jackson

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50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson in a turquoise jacket and cap on the left. On the right, 50 Cent smiles next to a silhouette labeled as his second son.
Music

50 Cent’s Estranged Son Blasts Rapper in Father’s Day Post: ‘Get On Your Job’

Jackson's estranged relationship with the rapper spans more than a decade.

Alex Ocho397 days ago
50 cent son
Music

50 Cent Addresses Strained Relationship With His Son: 'You Had Everything I Didn't Have'

When asked if he still loved his son, 50 responded by saying he "used to."

Abel Shifferaw2264 days ago
50 cent
Music

50 Cent’s Son Marquise Responds After Rapper Says He’d Choose 6ix9ine Over His Actual Son

50 Cent took to Instagram Live this week to share his thoughts on his son Marquise and 6ix9ine.

Jordan Rose2291 days ago

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