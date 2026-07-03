Jermaine Jackson

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Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Jermaine Jackson Says Rape Lawsuit Blindsided Him During Jaafar's 'Michael' Biopic Press Tour

Jermaine filed new legal documents claiming the $6.5 million default judgment against him surfaced mid-press tour, derailing what he called a proud family moment for son Jaafar.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Jermaine Jackson.
Music

Jermaine Jackson Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million to Rape Accuser

The singer has been hit with a default judgement after failing to respond to a lawsuit relating to an incident that allegedly took place in 1988.

tara mahadevan63 days ago

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