Mark-Parker

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Mark Parker
Sneakers

Former Nike CEO Mark Parker Named Walt Disney Chairman

Nike's former CEO Mark Parker has been named The Walt Disney Company's new chairman of the board. Here's what Parker and Disney CEO Bob Iger had to say.

Riley Jones1284 days ago
Kelsey Amy
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Designer Kelsey Amy on Women in Sneakers, Exclusive Air Jordans, & More

Jordan Brand senior color designer Kelsey Amy talks about her journey to get her job, advice for women wanting to work in sneakers, PE shoes, & more

Riley Jones1920 days ago
Michael Jordan Richest Celebrity
Sneakers

Nike Reports Jordan Brand's First Ever Billion-Dollar Quarter

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand continue to be a strong contributor to Nike's global dominance, as the company reports Jordan's first ever $1 billion quarter.

Brandon Richard2403 days ago
Mark Parker Nike CEO
Sneakers

Nike CEO Pens Urgent Letter About Climate Change

Nike CEO Mark Parker has released a new letter covering the company's efforts to combat climate change along with its push for workplace equality.

Riley Jones2620 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Confirms Auto-Lacing Tech Is Coming to More Sneakers

Nike CEO Mark Parker announced that the auto-lacing Adapt technology will be integrated into more footwear categories in the future.

Mike DeStefano2675 days ago
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Virgil Abloh
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh on the Birth of His 'The Ten' Collection With Nike

The Spring 2019 cover story of 'GQ Style' discusses the history of Virgil Abloh including the start of his massively popular 'The Ten' collection with Nike.

Mike DeStefano2693 days ago
Mark Parker Nike
Sneakers

Nike CEO Issues Apology for Poor Workplace Culture

Nike CEO Mark Parker issues an apology to Nike's staff for poor workplace culture.

Mike DeStefano2997 days ago
Kanye West
Sneakers

Kanye West Is Talking About Nike Again

During his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Kanye West issues an apology to Nike CEO Mark Parker.

Mike DeStefano3000 days ago
Mark Parker
Sneakers

Here Are Nike CEO Mark Parker's Likeliest Replacements

These are Nike CEO Mark Parker's likeliest replacements instead of Trevor Edwards.

Riley Jones3039 days ago
Art of Collab Pt. 1
Style

Legendary Designer Hiroshi Fujiwara Breaks Down His Biggest Collaborations | ComplexCon(versations)

Jeff Staple sat down with Hiroshi Fujiwara for an enlightening conversation about the designer's legacy and approach to collaboration.

edwinortiz3056 days ago
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Giannis Antetokounmpo & Russell Westbrook
Sneakers

Nike CEO Confirms Westbrook & Antetokounmpo Signature Shoes

On the Q2 earnings call, Nike CEO Mark Parker spoke about the next wave of signature basketball shoes.

Brandon Richard3131 days ago
LeBron James Nike NBA Jersey Ripped
Sneakers

Nike CEO Mark Parker Addresses LeBron James' Ripped Jersey

Nike CEO Mark Parker says the brand has isolated the issue of ripping NBA jerseys.

Brendan Dunne3187 days ago
Mark Parker
Sneakers

Nike CEO Denounces Racism in Company-Wide Email After Charlottesville Rally

Nike CEO Mark Parker sent a company-wide email about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the attacks in Barcelona.

Brendan Dunne3256 days ago
Mark Parker
Sneakers

Nike CEO Takes Giant Pay Cut

Nike CEO Mark Parker takes a giant pay cut after a slow year for the brand.

Brendan Dunne3277 days ago

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