Mario Batali

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Mario Batali
Life

Mario Batali Pleads Not Guilty to Indecent Assault and Battery Charge

The 58-year-old celebrity chef entered the plea at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

Gavin Evans2611 days ago
Mario Batali case
Life

NYPD Closes Mario Batali Sexual Misconduct Investigations

Nearly a dozen women accused the famous chef of sexual misconduct early in the mainstream #MeToo era.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2747 days ago
Mario Batali
Pop Culture

Mario Batali Verifies Decades-Long Sexual Misconduct Report, Steps Away From TV Show and Business

Batali is stepping away from his restaurant and TV empires for an undisclosed period of time.

Trace William Cowen3141 days ago
SITW Bronson Thumb
Pop Culture

Action Bronson and Sean Evans Have a Sandwich Showdown, Judged by Mario Batali

Action Bronson and Sean Evans have a sandwich showdown judged by Mario Batali.

First We Feast3231 days ago
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