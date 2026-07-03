Marcus Mariota

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Sports

Nothing to See Here, Just Marcus Mariota Throwing a Touchdown Pass to Himself

Marcus Mariota just threw an insane touchdown pass to himself.

Joshua Espinoza3114 days ago
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Sports

Marcus Mariota Forgets How to Do Football for a While

At least it's just his first preseason game, right?

BJosephs3990 days ago
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Sports

Marcus Mariota Got a Red Flag From a Team's Head Coach and GM for "Not Having Any Red Flags"

Being a good, upstanding individual is a cause for concern for one NFL head coach and general manager.

Jose Martinez4006 days ago
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Sports

Marcus Mariota Has the NFL's Top-Selling Jersey

Marcus Mariota has the top-selling NFL jersey, beating out Jameis Winston and Tom Brady.

Drew Corrigan4063 days ago
Sports

Winston, Mariota, Others Join Madden Ultimate Team In Real-Time

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are being added to Madden Ultimate Team tonight.

Gavin Evans4096 days ago
Sports

No Drama, Titans Draft Marcus Mariota With Second Overall Pick

The Tennessee Titans took Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gavin Evans4096 days ago
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Sneakers

When You're the Greatest Oregon Quarterback of All-Time, Nike Makes You Exclusive Lunar Force 1s

Nike created an exclusive pair of Lunar Force 1 Low sneakers for Marcus Mariota. Check them out now.

Rich Lopez4096 days ago
Sports

Marcus Mariota's New Beats By Dre Commercial Might Make the Buccaneers Think Twice About Selecting Jameis Winston

Check out the new Beats By Dre commercial featuring Marcus Mariota.

Chris Yuscavage4097 days ago
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