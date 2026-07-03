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From Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Titans to Melvin Gordon to the Eagles, here are 12 predictions for the 2020 NFL free agency.Zach Frydenlund
We're far removed from the Golden Age of the NHL, but the Stanley Cup finalist Preds have the skills and swag to make you care about hockey again.Morgan McDaniel
Athletes, trainers, referees, and coaches are willing to throw everything away over lusty eyes.Angel Diaz
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Mariota vs. Winston: We Used "Madden NFL" to Determine Which Quarterback Could Save the New York Jets
Mariota or Winston? We figured out which QB should go No. 1 in the 2015 NFL Draft.Gus Turner