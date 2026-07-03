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In theaters today is Get On Up, which focuses on the life on the legendary James Brown. He was a true pioneer in the funk sound, and is known worldwidkhrisd
While DJ Rashad's footwork sound is new to many ears in the dance music scene, know that the evolution of the juke scene has touched many corners of tmarcuskdowling
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.khrisd
Truth be told, we can only hope that you guys are still copping CDs. There's always something to be said for going to the store and buying a physicaljakel