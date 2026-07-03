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You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

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Roots Manuva's Back With New Four Tet-Produced Cut, "Facety 2:11"

"Boat race. Boat race. Boat race..."

James Keith4128 days ago
machinedrum friends nye 2015
Music

Win Tickets to Machinedrum + Friends New Years Eve 2015 Show

We've been seeing a number of NYE 2015 parties, and have a feeling that many androids will be looking for those turn ups that involve congregating at

khrisd4226 days ago
dj shadow liquid amber ep
Music

Listen to DJ Shadow's New EP, "The Liquid Amber"

So DJ Shadow has a new EP. It's his first official release in two years and it feels like there is no better time for him to return as a lot of the bass music that is coming out these days owes an enormous debt to his early output. We live in a era where there is a generation of producers who have clearly been influenced by his work and a generation of listeners (like myself) who have been primed for this sound by spending many a night smoking lots of weed listening to Entroducing...

walmerc4358 days ago
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Music

Adult Swim Launches An Impressively Electronic Line-up For Their 2014 Singles Series

The cool cats at [adult swim] and their label Williams Street Records have been steady pushing an unceasing stream of dope alternative music along wit

joshm4428 days ago
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jbiii la
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Jesse Boykins III ft. Theophilus London - "Tell Me" (Produced by Machinedrum)

When I see Machinedrum is on a track with Theophilus London, my interest is piqued. When I see it's neither of their tracks but rather they're only p

jakel4460 days ago
kelis food
Music

Kelis - "Runnin' (Machinedrum Remix)"

You had to figure that something like this would happen when word of Kelis putting out her Food album on Ninja Tune would go down, but it's always gre

khrisd4483 days ago
machinedrum center your love
Music

Machinedrum - "Center Your Love (DJ Paypal Remix)"

Machinedrum recently posted this remix by Berlin's DJ Paypal, and it's pretty crazy. On SoundCloud it's been tagged as juke and soca, but what this reminds me most of is some DJ Assault-type shit. Don't tell me you can't hear a booty bass/ghetto house music influence on this. The Machinedrum co-sign is just the latest step in the ascent of DJ Paypal following work with LuckyMe and a NY Boiler Room appearance. He's talented and versatile. Interested to see his next move.

walmerc4492 days ago
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Music

Machinedrum Issues Statement on "Back Seat Ho" Situation

In case you missed it, last week DJ Clent reached out to us regarding what he felt as Machinedrum using samples of his without consent on "Back Seat H

khrisd4506 days ago
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Music

DJ Clent Says That Machinedrum Remade His Song "Back Seat Hoe" Without Consent

Now this was unexpected. Last month, Ninja Tune dropped a preview of "Back Seat Ho," a track from Machinedrum's forthcoming Fenris District EP. With a March 24 release date, we know a lot of heads were anticipating this EP's release, so we could get not only this track but the Rustie remix as well. What was so unexpected? The fact that DJ Clent would be unhappy with the track's release.

khrisd4510 days ago
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machinedrum fenris district
Music

Machinedrum - "Back Seat Ho (Rustie Remix)"

You should be drooling on yourself just seeing the names on this. Machinedrum has done nothing but flex all over the underground the last couple year

brenttactic4526 days ago
KILLYOURBOYFRIEND
Music

Ango x Machinedrum - "K.I.L.L.Y.O.U.R.B.O.Y.F.R.I.E.N.D"

Recently we listed Ango as one of our 50 (more) under 5000, and after hearing this absolutely catchy tune, we feel that might change drastically. Ango teamed up with his LuckyMe teammate by the name of Machinedrum on this one, and surprisingly, this tune is out right in time with Valentine’s Day being today – or the anti-Valentine's, depending on how you want to look at it.

jeremy-howard4537 days ago
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Music

Machinedrum - "Back Seat Ho"

Machinedrum aka Travis Stewart has been on one trailblazing 2013 -- 2014 and beyond doesn’t seem to have an end in sight for him anytime soon. With

jeremy-howard4537 days ago
machinedrum mu
Music

JETS ft. Jamie Lidell - "Midas Touch (Machinedrum Version)"

Berlin-based label Leisure System is new on this android's radar, but JETS isn't. The collaborative project from Jimmy Edgar and Machinedrum has been

jakel4569 days ago
machinedrum peach back
Music

Machinedrum Has Released His "Vizion" EP to All Vapor City Citizens

In case you weren't aware, Machinedrum's created a world unto itself; it's something that was hinted in the video for "Gunshotta," which is said to ha

khrisd4595 days ago
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Machinedrum - "Heavy Weight"

You gotta love when producers and DJs spread love. Machinedrum passed the 30K follower mark on Twitter and decided to give away this somber footwork track, "Heavy Weight." From the edited vocals he's strewn throughout this bit to the resonance in that bassline, this track is chock full of win. If this is the first time you're vibing to Machinedrum material, you're welcome; his Vapor City album is well worth it. When those amens come in?!??! Magic.

khrisd4617 days ago

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