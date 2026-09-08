jeremy-howard
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PREMIERE: Doctor Jeep - "Angel (GREAZUS Remix)"
Doctor Jeep, who you might know as one of the bosses of the revered New York City bass music institution known as Trouble & Bass, dropped his Angel EP
Holiday Gifts For the Producer In Your Life
It’s that time of year again, where everyone is getting their shopping together for friends and family for the holidays. While everyone else is finding the awkward ties for Dad or that sweater two sizes too big for your lover, if you are a producer (like myself), this season can only really mean one thing–the hunt for more musical gear is on.
FL Studio Will Be Coming to Mac OSX Soon
Today, the Internet was set ablaze as there was an announcement of the famed digital audio workstation Fruity Loops Studio (or FL Studio, for short) b
Lady Miss Kier and A Guy Called Gerald - "Set Me Free"
Recently, there has been an influx of songs that showcase electronic and mainstream artists working together, but the concept of that happening is not
Synkro - "Someone"
Synkro has jumped back into the spotlight with a new clip of a track forthcoming on his Transient EP entitled “Someone." "Someone" is a much different take on how Synkro usually works from his signature sound–the synthetic glitches and digital soundscapes he is known for is traded in for low pads, eerie and contemplative washed-out vocals, organic drums and an overall slower tempo.
Felix Hines Has Passed Away
Tragedy struck at the Amsterdam Dance Event over the weekend when Felix Hines, a popular publishing executive died Friday during the ADE weekend. His 17-year long career in the publishing field saw sync work for VW, Louis Vuitton, IKEA and British banking company Barclay’s, along with boosting the careers of many world-renowned artists through media placements. A statement from Phoenix in response to the news reads:
Nine Great Tracks That Use the Roland TR-909
For hip-hop producers, the Roland TR-808 might be the staple drum machine; so many early hits were created on that piece of equipment, and its legacy
10 Must See Bass Coast 2014 Acts
Bass Coast is one of western Canada's premier summer festivals, taking place in Merritt, British Columbia from August 1-4, 2014. In its sixth year, the multimedia festival covers everything across the world's art, music, and visual spectrum; paired with the lush backdrop of Merritt's coast, the festival provides the attendees with an all-around experience.
Ryuichi Sakamoto Cancels Tour Dates After Cancer Diagnoisis
From his origins as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra and his collaborative album Insen with ambient producer Alva Noto to his numerous wins and
Stream Deepchord's "Lanterns" EP
Rod Modell, or better known to the ambient and techno world as the legendary Deepchord, is set to release a new batch of his signature ethereal tracks
Terrence Dixon Is Retiring From Music
We’ve covered many people in the Detroit techno scene that have been known across many different realms of music as influences and the like, but the
Om Unit - "Coaster"
Sunday’s a day of many things - it’s a time where you reflect upon whatever good, bad, or ugly moment went on during the week before, or the week ahead; for others it might be a recovery from Saturday night’s madness. Om Unit has been supplying the world with some deep meditative jams under his Cosmic Bridge imprint, and he decided to grace us with this track from the depths of his music vault. Download it, put it on repeat (it does loop perfectly, mind you) and relax: You got this.
Movement Announces Phase 3 of Their 2014 Festival Lineup
The final blow has been delivered. If you have noticed that in the last lineup announcement, the 2014 Movement Electronic Music Festival has not skimped on delivering the goods this year, and if you are still on the fence about going, Phase Three could really change your mind.
Ango x Machinedrum - "K.I.L.L.Y.O.U.R.B.O.Y.F.R.I.E.N.D"
Recently we listed Ango as one of our 50 (more) under 5000, and after hearing this absolutely catchy tune, we feel that might change drastically. Ango teamed up with his LuckyMe teammate by the name of Machinedrum on this one, and surprisingly, this tune is out right in time with Valentine’s Day being today – or the anti-Valentine's, depending on how you want to look at it.
Machinedrum - "Back Seat Ho"
Machinedrum aka Travis Stewart has been on one trailblazing 2013 -- 2014 and beyond doesn’t seem to have an end in sight for him anytime soon. With
Movement Announces Phase 2 of 2014 Festival Lineup
Movement, Detroit’s premier 3-day music festival showcasing electronic music acts from across the globe and across all genres of music, has released
Superstructure - "Detroit Sharp Shooter"
If you haven’t noticed by now, I write about my hometown of Detroit constantly. Whatever goes on here in terms of the city’s music scene that needs to be pushed out to the masses, I make it a point to get it out there so people know the deal.
Moodymann - "Hangover"
Fresh from blessing the world with audio clips from his forthcoming LP on Mahogani Music titled after his other well-known guise Moodymann, Kenny foll