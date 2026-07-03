Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.Louis Pavlakos
Featured
The up-and-coming Toronto singer-songwriter's debut album is filled with introspective, sentimental lyrics that speak to being an introvert and growing up.Natalie Harmsen
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
Did your favourite make the cut?Complex