Luke James

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Complex Community Week: Day 2
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Joined Young Chicago Authors for a WordPlay Takeover

Young Chicago Authors' weekly WordPlay open mic night got the Complex treatment during ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week, featuring Luke James and Queen Key.

Khal2558 days ago
Quavo
Music

Quavo Plays Himself on Fox's 'Star,' Gets Punched and Pulls a Gun

Like his first time acting, on 'Atlanta,' Quavo rapper plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Sajae Elder3018 days ago
Luke James
Music

Premiere: Luke James Links With ASAP Ferg for "Drip" Remix

Luke James recruits ASAP Ferg for his "Drip" remix.

edwinortiz3173 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Luke James and TrakGirl Pay Homage to Sade With "Pearls" Cover

Luke James and TrakGirl combine forces for a stunning cover of Sade's "Pearls," a song from the legendary singer's 1992 album, Love Deluxe. Stream the new song.

Chris Mench3839 days ago

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