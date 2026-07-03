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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'His Story Needs Justice': How the Lucas Brothers Crafted 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
The Lucas Brothers talk coming up with the story of 'Judas and the Black Messiah', J. Edgar Hoover, and their forthcoming 'Revenge of the Nerds' reboot.
Khal1982 days ago