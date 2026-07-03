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lucas hedges
Music

Watch Wale's New Video for "Sue Me" Starring Lucas Hedges

Wale has dropped a provocative video for "Sue Me" starring Lucas Hedges.

Joe Price2278 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Thanks Officer From Infamous 2017 Arrest During 'Honey Boy' Award Speech

Shia LaBeouf walked away with the Breakthrough Screenwriter honor at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.

Joe Price2448 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says His Parents Found Autobiographical 'Honey Boy' Film 'Tough to Watch'

Shia LaBeouf made a splash at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year when he premiered 'Honey Boy,' which he wrote and stars in.

Joe Price2504 days ago
waves
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24’s Buzzy ‘Waves’ f/ Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, and More

'Waves' follows Trey Edward Shults' previous A24 productions 'It Comes at Night' and 'Krisha.'

Trace William Cowen2508 days ago
shia
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Shia LaBeouf's Autobiographical 'Honey Boy'

LaBeouf plays a version of his own father in the film, which drew rave reviews at Sundance.

Trace William Cowen2536 days ago
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