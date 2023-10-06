Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey Hug It Out at NBA Preseason Game a Year After Lori Harvey Split

While the actor-turned-director was dating Steve's daughter, Harvey spoke highly of Jordan's character. "But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys," he said in a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him."

The Family Feud host discussed the romance a few months later, telling People it was "the first time I’ve been happy for [Lori in a relationship]."

Even after their split, Steve Harvey did not have anything bad to say about Jordan. Besides stating the obvious that he's "team Lori, 1,000 percent," he said he still considered the actor to be "a cool guy...from what I know."

A source told People that Jordan was ready to commit long term to Lori, but their relationship ultimately came to an end after a year and a half.