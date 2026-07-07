Latest Stories
Liu Bolin Takes His Amazing Camouflage Art to Venezuela (Video)
Now you see him, etc.
Liu Bolin "Disappears" at New York's 5Pointz Aerosol Arts Center
Taking advantage while he still can.
Portfolio Review: Invisible Artist Liu Bolin Shares the Stories Behind "Hiding in the City"
Learn more about the Chinese artist who shook up the art world by disappearing in front of their eyes.
Liu Bolin Performs "Gun Rack" At Eli Klein Fine Art in New York (Video)
A pre-show to his "Mask" exhibition.
Liu Bolin's TED Talk Explores the Idea of "Disappearing in Plain Sight" (Video)
More than meets the eye.
Watch a Time-Lapse Video of Photographer Liu Bolin Disappearing into TED 2013 (Video)
He worked his magic again.
Invisible Artist Liu Bolin Collaborates with Valentino on a Camouflage Collection
Bringing his artistic, disappearing sensibilities to the legendary brand.
Invisible Man Liu Bolin's "Hiding in the City" Project Continues at Galerie Paris-Beijing
The invisible man returns.
Liu Bolin Goes "Hiding in New York"
Now you see him, now you don't.
JR x Liu Bolin In NYC
First class collabo from JR and Liu Bolin in SoHo.
Video: Artist Liu Bolin Helps Fashion Designers Hide In Their Own Designs For Harper’s Bazaar
A little paint and some color is all it needs to go invisible.
Exhibit See: Liu Bolin, The Invisible Man (NYC)
Liu Bolin recently painted himself into the Kenny Scharf mural on Bowery in NYC, this show is of some of his other work.
Well Played: Liu Bolin x Kenny Scharf
Catch the video of Liu Bolin painting himself into Kenny Scharf's huge piece off Houston in New York.