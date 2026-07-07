Liu Bolin

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Latest Stories

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Liu Bolin "Disappears" at New York's 5Pointz Aerosol Arts Center

Taking advantage while he still can.

andrewlasane4761 days ago
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Portfolio Review: Invisible Artist Liu Bolin Shares the Stories Behind "Hiding in the City"

Learn more about the Chinese artist who shook up the art world by disappearing in front of their eyes.

Cedar Pasori4772 days ago
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Invisible Artist Liu Bolin Collaborates with Valentino on a Camouflage Collection

Bringing his artistic, disappearing sensibilities to the legendary brand.

Cedar Pasori4920 days ago
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Liu Bolin Goes "Hiding in New York"

Now you see him, now you don't.

Justin Korkidis5228 days ago
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JR x Liu Bolin In NYC

First class collabo from JR and Liu Bolin in SoHo.

Justin Korkidis5237 days ago
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Video: Artist Liu Bolin Helps Fashion Designers Hide In Their Own Designs For Harper’s Bazaar

A little paint and some color is all it needs to go invisible.

Teofilo Killip5278 days ago
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Exhibit See: Liu Bolin, The Invisible Man (NYC)

Liu Bolin recently painted himself into the Kenny Scharf mural on Bowery in NYC, this show is of some of his other work.

Lee Anne Vincent O'Connor5502 days ago
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Well Played: Liu Bolin x Kenny Scharf

Catch the video of Liu Bolin painting himself into Kenny Scharf's huge piece off Houston in New York.

Lee Anne Vincent O'Connor5507 days ago

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