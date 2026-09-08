Lee Anne Vincent O'Connor
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Wetumblforya: Brooklyn Invitational Portraits
For awesome black and white photography of some badass bikers.
Japanese Artist Oki Sato Takes Minimalism To Another Level
Japanese artist Oki Sato strips interior design down to basic black lines. Check it out.
Coolest Art We've Seen All Day: Combo Taking Disney To The Streets
Peek at our pick for coolest art we've seen all day. The mention goes to street artist Combo.
Quick Look: The Tallest Mural In America (And Maybe The World)
Check out Spanish street artist Sam3's piece for Living Walls. It might be the tallest piece in the world.
Look At This! LEGO's 1962 Volkswagen T1 Camper Van
Check out this dope LEGO replica of the classic hippie camper van.
Look At This! Rock Paper Scissors, 2011 Style
Christoph Neimann took our favorite 'who-goes-first' game and gave it a 2011 twist. Political style.
Dope Art For Sale: FriendsWithYou Rainbow TTT Punching Ball X Loyal Subjects
Bring a little color to your pad with this dope punching ball by Miami duo FriendsWithYou.
Gallery: The 25 Best Murals Of Summer 2011
Check out the best 25 murals of summer 2011.
Quick Look: Fish Crop Circles At The Polish-Ukrainian Border
Check out this unorthodox land art installation by Polish artist Jaroslaw Koziara.
Chair Of The Week: Rhino By Maximo Riera
Our pick for chair of the week is the Rhino Chair by Maximo Riera.
Look At This! Armed Notebooks Killing Back-To-School Gear
It's that time of year right now: back-to-school. Make sure you get one or all three of these.
Dope Art For Sale: Prefab77's Soul On Fire
Spare a few bucks to get your hands on this dope print for sale by English street artist Prefab77.
You Fancy Huh? Shrine Rack Let's You Showcase Your Best Footwear
This is how you should display your sickest kicks.
We Tumblforya: Feel The Eyes
Everything about this tumblr screams youth. Check it out.
Quick Look: Roa In Copenhagen
You MUST take a look at this amazing large-scale piece by street artist Roa.
Coolest Art We've Seen All Day: Florentijn Hofman's Big Yellow Rabbit
Just imagine a huge yellow rabbit in the middle of the city. Now check out this one- it's for real.
Look At This! The Mario Bros Pipe Mug
For all you gamers out there, take a look at this Mario Bros inspired coffee mug.
Well Played: Street Artist JR X Reed Pages In NYC
Check out this video of famous international street artist JR as he pastes NYC with his signature black and white portraits.