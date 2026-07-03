Manute Bol

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Manute Bol.
Sports

Manute Bol May Have Been Way Older Than Everyone Thought When He Played in the NBA

A former college basketball coach suggests Manute Bol may have been much older when he first came to the U.S.

Chris Yuscavage3160 days ago

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