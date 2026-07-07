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Pop Culture
'Mulan' Star Liu Yifei Shows Support for Hong Kong Police, Prompting Boycott
As the Hong Kong demonstrations and protests continue, 'Mulan' remake star Liu Yifei has courted controversy after expressing support for police.
Joe Price2532 days ago