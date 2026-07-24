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The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.Jesse Bernard
Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.Nathan Miller
Social media has been reacting to Jack Harlow’s R&B pivot by editing him onto iconic '90s covers.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.Victoria L. Johnson