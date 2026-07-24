Ling Hussle

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Music

Stardom Drops Visuals For ‘Street Prophet’ Highlight “Special” f/ Ling Hussle

Birmingham rapper Stardom has released the visuals for his heartfelt track, “Special”, featuring Ling Hussle. Taken from his recently released project, 'Street.

Ezra Olaoya1446 days ago
Stardom 'Street Profit'
Music

Stardom’s ‘Street Profit’ Mixtape Is Here f/ K-Trap, Snap Capone, Ling Hussle & More

Anticipation's been building ever since we got the first taste of the new tape when he released “Blew” with Rimzee way back in January last year.

James Keith1540 days ago
Ling Hussle (credit: Karma Ent)
Music

Ling Hussle’s ‘I Hope You Like This’ EP Has Arrived

Just like June's 'Still Here', Ling's latest project is another featureless venture. Make no mistake, though: she packs enough vocal charm and vigour for two!

Niall Smith1774 days ago
Ling Hussle - 'Still Here'
Music

Ling Hussle’s Trap-Tinged R&B Project ‘Still Here’ Is A Must-Hear

Boasting 17 new tracks, Hussle provides us with a diverse and cohesive listen full of vibrant, catchy and smooth R&amp;B tunes and trap-flavoured lyrical sonnets.

Niall Smith1871 days ago

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