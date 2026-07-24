Lil Terrio

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Lil Terrio
Pop Culture

Lil Terrio Details Weight Loss Journey With New Photo: 'They Said I Would Die From Obesity'

Terrio told her followers to keep showing up to overcome adversity.

Mark Elibert339 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 33: Pumpkin Spice TerRio (f/ Lil TerRio)

Live in the flesh, the one and only Lil TerRio waddles into our hearts on this very special edition of DvM. Catch a new episode of #DESUSvsMERO every Friday.

Donnie Kwak4330 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 29: #DvMChallenge (f/ Estelle)

London's own Estelle joins the Bronx bullies to chat about "True Romance," the Ice Bucket Challenge, DM thirst, and the fiasco in Ferguson on this week episode

Donnie Kwak4358 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 25: Tu Tienes Que Comer Culo

The Bronx bullies on Omarion's bid, beating up child molesters, Kevin Gates eating booty, and Lil TerRio's workout plan. Catch up on all of the previous episodes

Donnie Kwak4385 days ago

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