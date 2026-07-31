Levi's Vintage Clothing

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Mike DeStefano2353 days ago
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Levi's Vintage Clothing Looks to the 1978 Jamaican Film 'Rockers' for FW18

Levi’s® Vintage Clothing shift the spotlight to the colourful dancehall and reggae styles of Jamaica for a strong Fall/Winter '18 collection. 

Sam Cole2932 days ago
Levi’s Authorized Vintage Line Hits Toronto Flagship Store
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Levi's Authorized Vintage Line Hits Toronto Flagship Store

Levi's new Canadian flagship store is the only store in the country to carry the Authorized Vintage collection

Christopher Turner2948 days ago
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Levi’s to Release New Documentary Series on the Iconic 501 Jean

In a three-part documentary, Levi’s will tell the story of the rise of the iconic 501 Jean.

Tyler Watamanuk3797 days ago
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