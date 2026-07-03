Junia-T

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serena ryder junia t
Music

Listen to Serena Ryder's New Junia-T Remix of “Kid Gloves”

Junia reimagines Ryder's upbeat alternative-rock style as a mellow R&B track.

Megan Ebreo2040 days ago
junia t studio monk feature
Music

Junia-T Almost Quit Music. Instead, He Dropped an Instant Canadian Classic

'Studio Monk,' Junia-T's first full-length release as a producer, features a dream team of rising Canadian talent, including Jessie Reyez, Sean Leon, and Faiza.

dcowie2357 days ago
10 best eh list
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of January 2020

From Bieber to Roy Woods to Bdice, here are ten homegrown standouts released in the last month.

Chayne Japal2359 days ago
canadian albums to look forward to
Music

The 16 Most Anticipated Canadian Albums of 2020

From Drake to The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez, these are the albums we can't wait to hear over the next 12 months.

Tim Kennedy2381 days ago

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