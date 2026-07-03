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We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.Alex Nino Gheciu
From mainstays like The Weeknd to rising stars like Mustafa, here were to top music videos of the year.Alex Narvaez
It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.Calum Marsh
From Drake to The Weeknd to Grimes, these were the albums that got us through the year. These were the best records to come out of the Great White North.Alex Nino Gheciu