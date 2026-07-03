Featured
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos
The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay.Jamie Barton
Sports
Christian Pulisic on USA World Cup Kit Critics: We’re Going To Make Them Look Good With Our Play'
We sat down with Christian Pulisic aka 'Captain America' to talk about the current mood at Chelsea,Team USA's hopes for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, & morePatrick Smith