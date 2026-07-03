Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is a professional soccer player for Arsenal FC and the England national team, known for his versatility as a winger and midfielder. He was born Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka on September 5, 2001, in Ealing, England. Rising through Arsenal’s youth academy, he debuted with the first team in 2018 and has since become integral to both club and country, recognized for his precise dribbling, vision, and ability to create scoring opportunities under pressure. Saka’s impact became especially clear during the 2020 UEFA European Championship, where his role in England’s journey to the final showcased his composure in crucial moments and willingness to take on defenders from wide positions. His tendency to deliver key passes and make decisive runs at the heart of Arsenal’s attacking plays demonstrates how he shapes matches beyond traditional winger duties.

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