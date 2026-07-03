Jordan 1

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Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's Air Jordan 1 'Satin Bred'

The women's-exclusive colorway arrives this month.

Riley Jones1017 days ago
Air Jordan 1 I High Lucky Green DZ5485-031 Pair
Sneakers

'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 1 High Drops This Month

Jordan Brand is releasing a new Boston Celtics-inspired Air Jordan 1 High 'Lucky Green' sneaker in April 2023. Find release info and a detailed look here.

Riley Jones1202 days ago
Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low DV1759 448 Pair
Sneakers

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low Arrives in November

Images of an unreleased Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low collab have emerged. Click here for a closer look at the project along with the release details.

Victor Deng1367 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's Chenille Red DJ4891 061 Pair
Sneakers

The 'Chenille' Air Jordan 1 Releases This Month

A new white and red Air Jordan 1 High colorway is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Click here for a first look and the early release details.

Victor Deng1469 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 'Heritage' 555088 161 Pair
Sneakers

'Heritage' Air Jordan 1 Highs Get an Official Release Date

A new Chicago Bulls-themed Air Jordan 1 High 'Heritage' colorway is officially dropping in May 2022. Click here for the early details about the release.

Victor Deng1528 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 High OG Georgetown Release Date BQ4422 400 Pair
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Biggest College Rival Gets an Air Jordan 1

A new Air Jordan 1 High '85 donning a Georgetown Hoyas-inspired color scheme is reportedly dropping in April 2022. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1583 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Mid 'XQ' 2022 DV0576 176 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'XQ' Air Jordan 1 Mids

The limited Air Jordan 1 Mid 'XQ' is rumored to return in 2022 after images of the upcoming retro surfaced on social media. Click here for the official look.

Victor Deng1614 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Golf 'Chicago' DD9315 600 Pair
Sneakers

'Chicago' Air Jordan 1s Gets Updated For the Golf Course

Jordan Brand updates the classic 'Chicago' Air Jordan 1 for the golf course. Click here for an official look at the shoe along with its release info.

Victor Deng1647 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 'Handcrafted' DH3097 001 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Handcrafted' Air Jordan 1 High

A new 'Handcrafted' colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is reportedly releasing in December 2021. Click here for a detailed look and the release info.

Victor Deng1688 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Women's LV8D 'Bred' Side
Sneakers

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 Is Getting a Wild Makeover

The new women's exclusive 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 LV8D style is reportedly hitting shelves in February 2022. Click here for a first look and the early release info.

Victor Deng1736 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 University Blue Release Date 555088 134 Profile
Sneakers

Twitter Was Upset About the 'University Blue' Air Jordan 1 Release on SNKRS

The 'University Blue' Air Jordan 1 quickly sold out on Nike's SNKRS app as expected, and Sneaker Twitter once again had a complete meltdown after missing out.

Brandon Richard1960 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 85 'Neutral Grey' BQ4422 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Neutral Grey' Air Jordan 1 High '85s Are Releasing Next Month

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 'Neutral Grey' is releasing in February 2021. Here's an official detailed look at the sneakers and release information.

Victor Deng1998 days ago
Fragment Air Jordan 1 716371 040
Sneakers

Fragment x Air Jordan 1s Are Restocking on Goat

The rare Fragment collab Air Jordan 1 is back in limited quantities at its original retail price. Here's how you can buy a pair.

Brendan Dunne2059 days ago
Dior Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Do High-Fashion Brands Deserve a Place in Sneaker Culture?

Dior has an Air Jordan 1, Prada has an Adidas Superstar. Do they belong in the sneaker game? Do High-Fashion Brands Deserve a Place in Sneaker Culture?

Matt Welty2417 days ago
air jordan 1 high og womens tie dye mock up cd0461 100
Sneakers

Tie-Dye Air Jordan 1s for Women Releasing Next Year

Mock-ups have surfaced of the new tie-dye Air Jordan 1 WMNS "Aurora" which might be releasing in June 2020 for an increased $170 retail price.

Jordan Rose2451 days ago
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