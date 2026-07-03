Featured
A Customs and Border Protection officer explains what will happen to the counterfeit Dior x Air Jordan 1s seized in Texas. This is where fake shoes go to die.Brendan Dunne
From the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Women's 'Tie-Dye' to the Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Top 3,' here are the most important Air Jordan releases for June 2020.Sole Collector
Resale prices for Air Jordan have spiked since 'The Last Dance'. Sotheby's is capitalizing with an auction of a super-rare 'Chicago' AJ1.Brendan Dunne
Sneakers
Michael Jordan's Mythical 'Banned' Nikes Surface. Are They the Most Valuable Sneakers on Earth?
Michael Jordan's banned Nike Air Ships surfaced during 'The Last Dance' documentary hype. Are they the most valuable Jordan sneakers ever?Brendan Dunne