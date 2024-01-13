The Air Jordan 14 "Flint Grey" Debuts This March

Jordan Brand is currently in the midst of its latest Air Jordan 14 run, including colorways both original and new. This pair, which falls under the latter, is expected to make its retail debut this March.

The "Flint Grey" Air Jordan 14 features a grey-on-grey suede upper, a more napped variation on the toebox and rear overlay. Contrasting hits of white can be found on the 'Ferrari' shield and midsole along with a metallic silver support plate. Below sits a dark grey outsole to cap off the look.

Expect the "Flint Grey" Air Jordan 14 to be released for $210 on Wednesday, March 20.

Air Jordan 14 "Flint Grey"

Release Date: 03/20/24

Color: Flint Grey/Stealth-White

Style #: FJ3460-012

Price: $210