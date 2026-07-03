Featured
In 2016, Ye’s passions for music and fashion collided inside New York City’s most prestigious venue. A decade later, the ambitious listening party for 'The Life of Pablo' remains one of the defining events of the 2010s.Mike DeStefano
Former Adidas exec and GM of Kanye West's Yeezy Jon Wexler has joined Fanatics Collectibles. Find out more about his new role in this exclusive interview.Riley Jones
Wexler will be VP of Shopify's creator and influencer program. In this interview, the former Yeezy GM explains his plans for his new role.Brendan Dunne
10 things readers should know about Adidas exec Jon Wexler, the new general manager of Kanye West's Yeezy brand.Riley Jones