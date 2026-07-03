Jon Wexler

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Sneakers

Former Adidas Exec Jon Wexler Reveals How Close He Was to Signing Drake

Jon Wexler is the latest guest of the Complex Sneakers Podcast and in the episode, the former Adidas exec revealed how close he was to signing Drake.

Victor Deng1890 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 77 of ‘The Complex Sneakers Podcast’: Jon Wexler Signed Kanye to Adidas and Helped Build Yeezy

In episode 77 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys speak to Jon Wexler about how he signed Kanye West to Adidas and helped build the Yeezy line.

Complex1890 days ago
Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel
Sneakers

Adidas Executive Believes Kanye West's Move into Basketball Will Help All Sneaker Brands

Adidas VP of Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing Jon Wexler talks about the potential impact of the Yeezy Basketball line at ComplexCon Chicago.

Brandon Richard2553 days ago
ComplexCon Chicago
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago Announces More Guests and Complex Current Panels

ComplexCon Chicago goes down July 20-21 at McCormick Place.

Complex2564 days ago
Full Size Run
Sneakers

Adidas' Jon Wexler on Yeezy Jumping Over Jumpman and The War Against Nike | Full Size Run

This week, Adidas VP of Global Entertainment and Influencer Marketing, Jon Wexler, talks working with Kanye West and Adidas' battle against Nike.

Sole Collector3002 days ago
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Art of Collab Pt. 2
Style

André 3000, Jon Wexler, Sarah Andelman, and More Discuss the Importance of Collaboration | ComplexCon(versations)

Jeff Stapled hosted a panel featuring André 3000, Sarah Andelman, Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Jon Wexler that highlighted the importance of collaboration in design, sneakers, fashion, and music.

edwinortiz3053 days ago
Full Size Run Jon Wexler
Sneakers

Adidas' Jon Wexler Keeps It Real About Yeezy Jumping Over the Jumpman

Jon Wexler came onto Full Size Run at ComplexCon to talk about Kanye West, Adidas vs. Nike, and what it's like for the brand to jump over the jumpman.

Matt Welty3174 days ago
Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 "Triple White"
Sneakers

Adidas Exec Explains the Brand's Restock Strategy

How do Adidas restocks work? Exec Jon Wexler breaks it down.

Brendan Dunne3263 days ago

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