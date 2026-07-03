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Are the 2015 Chicago Cubs now a playoff team?Doug Sibor
Pop Culture
'Black Monday' and 'Duncanville' Star Yassir Lester Reflects on 2020: 'The Universe Kept Me Busy'
Yassier Lester talks starring in 'Black Monday' and 'Duncanville', working through the pandemic, and if he will return to stand-up or be taking on film.Khal
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Check out the nominees and vote for your favorite!Complex