Jon Lester

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Lester Holt and Jon Lester composite
Life

Trump Twitter Confused Cubs' Star Jon Lester for Debate Moderator Lester Holt

Donald Trump supporters tweeted at Cubs pitcher Jon Lester instead of Lester Holt after the debate.

Debbie Encalada3574 days ago
Sports

Mike Piazza on Matt Kemp, Giancarlo Stanton, and a Chicago Cubs World Series

Mike Piazza speaks to Complex News about the MLB hot stove, Giancarlo Stanton's big pay day, the Dodgers offseason, and the Chicago Cubs.

Complex4230 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Chicago Cubs Signed Pitcher Jon Lester for $155 Million

To the tune of six year and $155 million.

Tony Markovich4238 days ago

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