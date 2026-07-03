Jimmy Wopo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pittsburgh Police
Music

Slain Rapper Jimmy Wopo Accused of Leading Violent Pittsburgh Gang

Jimmy Wopo, who was fatally gun-downed in Pittsburgh this year, has been accused of leading a violent street gang that was responsible for multiple murders.

Joshua Espinoza2900 days ago
Pittsburgh Police vehicle sits on a downtown street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Music

Pittsburgh Police Officer Put on Desk Duty for Celebrating Jimmy Wopo's Death

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Pittsburgh police officer Brian M. Martin wrote that he was "still celebrating" the death of rapper Jimmy Wopo. An investigation has been opened.

Eric Skelton2943 days ago
jimmy
Music

Jimmy Wopo's Unreleased Music Will Reportedly Drop Soon

Wopo's manager, Taylor Maglin, took to Instagram this weekend, announcing his plans to share the rapper's previously unreleased music.

Joshua Espinoza2945 days ago
jimmy
Music

Jimmy Wopo Killed in Double Shooting in Pittsburgh

Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in his own neighborhood, Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The news of Wopo's passing comes just a few hours after XXXTentacion's death.

Jose Martinez2951 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App