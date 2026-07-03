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It's been a long and headlineable road to this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Here's what to expect during the broadcast, including who may win.Trace William Cowen
From the cover of ‘Jeffery’ to the stages of music festivals like Lollapalooza, here is a roundup of Young Thug’s best outfits & fashion moments of all time.Mike DeStefano
The recent beef between Jimmy Kimmel and Logan Paul may have run its course, as the late-night host extended a peace offering to the YouTube on Thursday.Brad Callas
Music
Nicki Minaj Trolled on ‘Colbert,’ ‘Kimmel,’ and With #MyCousinTookTheVaccine Trend Over Vaccine Comments
The exhausting Nicki Minaj swollen testicles mega-saga continues with a pair of late night reactions and a hilarious trending topic on Twitter.Trace William Cowen