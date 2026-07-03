Jimmy

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Groundworks' The G Tape Volume 2'
Music

Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’

The new comp includes tracks from the collective’s extended family of artists, many of whom appeared on Volume 1, as well as Horrid1 &amp; Sav’O, 98s and more.

James Keith1278 days ago
Jimmy 'Risk It All'
Music

#98s’ Jimmy Drops Debut Solo Mixtape ‘Risk It All’ f/ Unknown T, Alchubbino, Teeway & More

Clearly intent on making his debut mixtape count, he’s also dropped off some dramatic visuals for the tape’s lead single, “Page Nine”, with Alchubbino.

James Keith1470 days ago

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